A DRUGS gang from Newport who made more than half a million pounds together trafficking heroin will have to pay back just a fraction of their profits.

Altaf Hussain, Ryan Moody, Sageer Abbas, Rizwan Raza and Tara Jones earned £504,970.78, but will have to cough up less than £28,000.

One defendant was ordered to pay back just £1.

The five were jailed for nearly 40 years in January after their drugs empire was smashed by regional crime squad Tarian, who used covert surveillance and mobile phone analysis to topple them.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams was told Hussain, aged 22, of Munnings Drive, benefitted by £234,833.01 - but only has available assets of £25,815.

He has three months to pay the money or face another 12 months in jail in default.

Moody, aged 24, of Bishpool View, profited by £145,381.44 but only has £1,545 available.

He has three months to hand over the cash or face another two months in prison.

Abbas, aged 29, of Glebe Street, made £74,510.41, but has just £1 available - which he has three months to pay or face an extra day in jail.

Raza, aged 30, of Harrow Road, earned £29,245.92 - but has £161.35 left.

He has three months to repay or face a further seven days in custody.

Jones, aged 28, of Laburnum Drive, was £21,000 up, but has just £155 available.

She also has three months to pay up, or face a further seven days in jail in default.

Hussain was jailed for 10 years, Moody eight years and eight months, Abbas seven years and four months, Raza seven years and four months and Jones for five years.

All five defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin.

The investigation into the gang, called Operation Jackdaw1, was carried out by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit, supported by Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

During the gang’s sentencing, prosecutor Andrew Jones said that heroin worth nearly £700,000 was seized after two raids in Newport.

The first took place on April 10, 2018 at Jones’ home in Laburnum Drive followed by another a month later at a house in St Mary Street on May 23.