THE weather hadn’t got the memo, but thousands braved the pouring rain last night nonetheless to see Cwmbran’s Christmas lights switched on.

Crowds packed a soggy Monmouth Square and the atmosphere was jubilant as the festivities got under way.

The show got started at 5pm with a welcome from the compere for the evening Jack Frost.

There were also performances from a number of dance troupes including Dance Heart, Lao Dance and children from Nant Celyn School who also got the crowd into the spirit of things with a rendition of Walking In A Winter Wonderland accompanied by snow machines.

The Salvation Army band gave a short performance of some festive favourites, before leaving to take up a position elsewhere in the centre.

At around 6.20pm came the time everyone was waiting for.

Jack Frost announced the very special guest had arrived and would be on stage very shortly.

The trampoline in front of the stage had remained suspiciously overlooked until this point and, as if on cue, Santa Claus himself appeared and began to acrobatically bounce around to the amazement of the crowd.

Somersaults, backflips and other stunts are apparently all in a days work for St Nick and his performance was mostly executed well.

The adverse conditions didn’t seem to hamper his acrobatics too much.

After the high-flying entrance it was time to get down to business.

Santa’s hands hovered over the silver buzzer as the crowd counted down and then it was time for the lights themselves, accompanied by fireworks.