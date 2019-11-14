A GWENT Police officer who was suspended following an alleged sexual assault will not face criminal proceedings.
The PC, based in the Newport area, was suspended in August after an accusation of sexual assault, in Cardiff, on Sunday, August 11.
In a statement, a spokesman for Gwent Police said enquiries had concluded and the criminal investigation had closed.
An internal Gwent Police misconduct investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.
