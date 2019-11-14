THIS week Colegau Cymru celebrated their 10th anniversary and John Griffiths AM, who opened the doors of the college when he was a Welsh Government minister, visited and spoke of the pride of their success.

Colegau Cymru is a charity which that raises the profile of further education colleges in Wales.

READ MORE:

Mr Griffiths, who opened the charity in his former capacity as skills minister, said: “I am pleased to be back visiting Colegau Cymru on its 10th anniversary. It’s difficult to believe its been that long since I came here as a minister to open its doors.

“It is so good to see which great such great progress has been made here and the charity have been vital in aiding the development of bi-lingual learning across Wales”.