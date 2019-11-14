HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

NICHOLAS SIMON FAULDS, aged 59, of Llwyn-du, Abergavenny, was fined £120 after he admitted producing 16 cannabis plants.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

SAMMY JAMES JONES, aged 27, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was fined £80 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

He must also pay costs of £60.

MORE NEWS

RYAN FREDERICK CHARLES BALL-ROBERTS, aged 23, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was found guilty of harassment and thus subsequently being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £620 and a £115 surcharge.

GERAINT HAYWARD, aged 26, of Pen Y Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was fined £222 after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

MALAYAR CHARLIE MCCARTHY, aged 22, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a community order after she admitted assaulting two police officers.

She was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three weeks and has to undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement.

McCarthy must pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

JOSHUA TERENCE EVANS, aged 22, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was fined £207 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting a police sergeant.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

ZAC ALLEN-WILLIAMS, aged 27, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was fined £120 after he admitted producing cannabis.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

LIAM GRIFFIN, aged 19, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

JOSHUA LIPPOK, aged 28, of Clos Cae Nant, Southville, Cwmbran, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

WAYNE THOMAS CHALLENGER, aged 58, of William Street, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.