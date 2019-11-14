A FAMILY of butchers from Cwmbran proved they were a cut above the rest, when their shop was crowned the best in Wales.

Douglas Willis was named the Welsh Butcher’s Shop of the Year at a UK-wide award ceremony in London, hosted by William Reed Business Media.

The award was presented to Peter Willis, grandson of founder Douglas Willis. The business has been run by three generations of the family since it was founded in 1940.

Mr Willis said he was "delighted" to have won the award.

As a result of the win, the Douglas Willis firm will be providing the meat for the HCC (Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales) cooking demonstrations at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the end of November.

Kirstie Jones, HCC’s market development officer, said: “I was delighted to see members of the HCC Butcher’s Club nominated for awards this year and many congratulations to the team at Douglas Willis from Cwmbran.

"These are very important awards which recognize excellence in the meat industry.

“HCC is proud to work with members of the Butchers’ Club to market the very best of Welsh lamb, Welsh beef, and pork from Wales; and [was] delighted to be providing Welsh beef at the ceremony.”

The other Welsh butchers nominated for the award were Dewi James a’i Gwmni of the Teifi Valley and Wavells Butchers of Llanrug.