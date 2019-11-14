THE jackpot for Saturday's National Lottery draw stands at an estimated £7.2 million after no-one won the main prize on Wednesday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 02, 07, 09, 44 and 55 and the bonus number was 39.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used.

One player scooped £1 million by matching five numbers plus the bonus ball.

Another 56 players won £1,750 each after matching five balls, while 4,314 people netted a £140 cash prize by guessing four balls correctly.

There were also no big winners in the Lotto HotPicks draw, although 14 people won £13,000 each by matching four of five balls.

Thunderball players also failed to win the £500,000 top prize but four scooped £5,000 each by matching five numbers without the Thunderball.

The Thunderball draw numbers were 02, 14, 16, 30, 33, and the Thunderball was 05.