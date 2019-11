A THREE-CAR crash has closed part of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Clydach and Brynmawr.

The road is closed in both directions between the Gilwern junction (A4077) and the Brynmawr roundabout (A4047).

Gwent Police said diversions were in place, which may cause congestion.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.

An AA traffic map of the area affected by the crash (congestion in red).

More to follow.