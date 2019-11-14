WITH the General Election just four weeks away, full lists of candidates for each constituency are being revealed.

Nominations closed at 4pm today, and full candidate lists are being released.

The lists for all Gwent constituencies will be detailed here as they become available.

Blaenau Gwent:

Chelsea-Marie Annett (Lib Dem)

Laura Anne Jones (Conservative)

Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru)

Stephen James Priestnall (Green)

Nick Smith (Labour)

Richard Wayne Taylor (Brexit Party)

Caerphilly:

Wayne David (Labour)

Nathan Lee Gill (Brexit Party)

Jane Pratt (Conservative)

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)

Islwyn:

Gavin Chambers (Conservative)

Chris Evans (Labour)

Zoe Alexandra Hammond (Plaid Cymru)

Catherine Jane Linstrum (Green)

Jo Watkins (Lib Dem)

James Freeman Wells (Brexit Party)

Monmouth:

Ian Roy Chandler (Green)

David Thomas Charles Davies (Conservative)

Martyn Ford (Independent)

Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan (Plaid Cymru)

Yvonne Clare Murphy (Labour)

Alison Leyland Willott (Liberal Democrat)

Torfaen: