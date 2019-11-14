A PUBLIC meeting on tackling Chepstow’s congestion and pollution problems has been postponed due to the upcoming General Election.

Transition Chepstow had been due to host the ‘Congestion-free Chepstow’ event at Chepstow School today, Thursday.

But, due to purdah restrictions concerning politics-related activities in the build-up to general elections, the Monmouthshire County Council-owned school hall is no longer available.

The organisers said they were currently making arrangements to reschedule the public meeting for early in the new year, at a date to be confirmed.

The purpose of the postponed meeting was to receive progress updates on the proposals devised at the first so-called traffic summit, held at Chepstow School in April.

Transition Chepstow has focused on finding short- and medium-term solutions, and low-cost actions, to the ongoing problems of congestion and rush-hour delays that have long beset the town.

The organisation called the postponement “particularly frustrating” for all those who wished to attend the event.