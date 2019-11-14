THE number of criminals being punished for their crimes is at the lowest level in nearly 50 years, figures suggest.

The number of offenders sent straight to jail when they are sentenced (75,800) is also at its lowest level for a decade, falling to 6.5 per cent.

Prosecutions and out-of-court disposals such as community resolutions, cautions or penalty notices in England and Wales fell two per cent in the last year, and numbers are at their lowest since records began in 1970.

There were 1.58 million people formally dealt with by the criminal justice between July 2018 to June 2019 compared with 1.86 million in 1970, according to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data.

Some 1.37 million defendants were prosecuted in the last year, with the number facing magistrates court down two per cent and continuing to fall since 2016.

But the average length of a prison sentence rose to 17.4 months, the highest in the last 10 years, having steadily risen since June 2009 when it was 13.5 months, the figures show.

The number of suspects on bail after being questioned by police also fell by 10 per cent since June last year.

Meanwhile, police recorded crime rose overall by six per cent to 5.3 million offences, excluding some fraud crimes.

Researchers believe this rise is linked to better recording of crimes among police forces and victims being more willing to come forward.

There was a 10 per cent drop in the number of penalty notices handed out for disorder, falling to 20,500.

Being drunk and disorderly, harassment and causing alarm or distress, theft of items costing under £100, and possession of cannabis were the offences accounting for 91 per cent of all the notices issued.

There was a 14 per cent decrease in the number of cautions handed out (64,900).

Some 78 per cent of the cautions issued for serious offences were for drugs, theft and violence.