THIS is how the new splash park and play area in Ebbw Vale could look.

Plans have been lodged with Blaenau Gwent council to develop the facility at the Festival Park shopping centre.

The splash park is planned to be one of the first projects in the redevelopment of Festival Park into a leisure and tourist destination.

An image showing how the splash park could look

Mountain biking, a zip wire and a cinema are among attractions the new owners of the site hope to develop.

The plans aim to enhance the legacy of the final UK Garden Festival, which was held at the 75-acre site in 1992.

Blaenau Gwent council has already given the go-ahead to develop the facility at the site, after the authority was awarded £110,000 from the Welsh Government for the project.

Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar was initially chosen as the preferred site for the splash park, with the facility originally planned to be ready for the summer holidays of 2018.

However the delayed scheme planned with the Aneurin Leisure Trust was eventually abandoned due to concerns over cost, with the council instead choosing to work with the owners of Festival Park to develop the facility.

The development will include a soft play area and a splash park, planned to open all year.

Previously speaking about the plans, Paul Jones, of asset managers of the scheme Metis Real Estate, said: “What we are trying to produce for the wider Valleys is a family day out with some physical activities and a strong shopping, food and beverage offer to complement it.”

The planning application is expected to be decided in the coming months.