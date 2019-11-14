FLOOD warnings have been issued in Gwent after heavy rainfall across the region in the past 24 hours.

Natural Resources Wales has issued flood alerts along the Rivers Wye and Monnow, while flooding has closed a number of roads.

In Monmouthshire, the A466 (Monmouth), Rockfield Road (Monmouth), the slip road from Mitchell Troy on to the A40 and Wonastow Road, in Wonastow, have all been closed due to the flooding.

There is also a diversion in operation around Wyesham Avenue in Monmouth.

Monmouthshire County Council staff have been out sandbagging around Monmouth Town in the hope of preventing a repeat of last month's flooding, which lead to around 50 residents having to be evacuated in to local hotels.

A council spokeswoman said: "Surface flooding is affecting roads in Monmouthshire. Our crews are out and about providing sandbags to communities.

"Residents are advised to take care when driving."

(Flooding at the Felnex Trading Estate in Newport. Picture: Sian Dalton.)

In Newport, workers at the Felnex Trading Estate reported flooding on Stephenson Street, with blocked drains causing the water level to rise under the railway bridge.

If you have been affected by the flooding, or spot any roads which have been closed due to the conditions, please get in touch via newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.