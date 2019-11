A NEWPORT social club will close later this month, it has been announced.

Baneswell Social Club, on Havelock Street, off Stow Hill, will close on Monday November 25, according to a Facebook message (below) posted earlier today.

It concludes: "Nick and Staff would like to thank everyone for your kind custom and support over the years...Thank you all".

The reason the for closure has not been revealed.

READ MORE: