A NEWPORT charity led by a man with multiple sclerosis will soon embark on a new project to help disabled people in rural Kenya start up their own businesses.

ResponsABLE Assistance was set up in 2004 by Newport businessman and disability campaigner Trevor Palmer to help disabled people in disaster situations around the world.

Since then the group has transported tonnes of mobility and medical equipment to the needy in Kashmir, Nepal, and Haiti, following major earthquakes.

But the group's next project, Mr Palmer said, would help disabled people facing a different kind of crisis.

"Social welfare as we know it doesn't exist in the rural region [of Kenya] where we work," he said. "It's almost impossible for people with disabilities.

"A lot of children don't have the opportunity to get out of their houses."

The new project, named Fursa (meaning 'freedom' in Swahili), is in its pilot stage, during which ResponsABLE Assistance will support three business initiatives run by disabled people.

The charity will also advise the business owners on banking, company structure, and regulations.

"It's an exciting initiative," Mr Palmer said. "When they are ready, we can fund them to get going properly, and develop a sustainable future [there] for people who are disabled."

Mr Palmer said the project "means an awful lot personally".

The Kenya project will cost the charity around £6,000 to run – and this week the Welsh Government pledged £3,800 towards the project.

ResponsABLE Assistance will host a benefit evening for the Fursa project at The Potters pub, Newport, on Sunday, December 15. The event, which will begin at 7pm, will feature live music headlined by blues singer Bex Marshall.

Tickets cost £5 on the door or by emailing tpglobe@lineone.net