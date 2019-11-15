ONE of Gwent's most popular festive events in Gwent went off in style.
The rainy conditions didn't deter the crowds on Wednesday evening, who turned out in droves for Cwmbran's Christmas lights switch-on.
Father Christmas himself made a surprisingly acrobatic appearance to flip the switch and light up the town, ready for Christmas party season.
