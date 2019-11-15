A CHARITY quiz and auction evening held at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Tidenham raised more than £2,000 for local disabled charity Chepstow and District Mencap.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay was quizmaster at the event, held on Friday, November8, and, in a tough showdown comprising 30 quiz teams, it was Cardiff-based group nicknamed Banter who won the cup.

Hometown team Chepstow Informers, representing the local tourist information centre, finished runners-up.

The event was organised by Dr Glyn Jones and Jan Howells-Jones. Together with the proceeds of a barbecue and music event, held in the Three Tuns pub in September, the couple have raised a total of £4,086 for Chepstow Mencap, which will go towards the charity’s new headquarters in the town’s Old Board School building.

Michelle Blinman, of Chepstow Mencap, said: “Thank you to Glyn, Jan, and everyone who supported the night.

“Thank too to the wonderful community of Chepstow as a whole for all the support and effort helping us raise funds for the Board School. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Chepstow Mencap hopes the new building, which will later double up as a community space, will be ready in the spring next year.

At Friday’s event, the quiz was followed by a charity auction, with prizes donated by local residents and business owners.

The Forest Treblemakers provided musical entertainment.