MANCHESTER three-piece False Advertising are coming to The Big Top in Cardiff this Saturday, November 16 after recently releasing their debut album Brainfreeze.

The band have also now released their new single and video for the towering Influenza, which is out now, and have announced a UK headline tour to promote their new album.

The tale of False Advertising kicks off on the open-mic circuit of Manchester. Both Chris Warr (drums, vocals, guitar) and Jen Hingley (vocals, guitars, drums) were involved with the vibrant scene and started working together on the occasional duet.

The very early version of False Advertising also involved Josh Sellers (bass) but the group “tried to run before they could walk” and broke up.

Over the following few years, the band supported everyone from The Amazons and Idles to Everything Everything. They played SXSW, were invited by Robert Smith to play his edition of Meltdown festival alongside and put in appearances everywhere from Kendall Calling and Liverpool Sound City to South Korea’s Zandari Festa.

The music kept coming, and so did the acclaim. They also put on their own festival, or Falsetival, in Manchester.