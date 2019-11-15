THERE is heavy traffic and delays in Newport city centre after  an earlier crash on the A4042 in Newport near Friars Walk.

Diversion and lane closures were in place throughout the early hours of the morning, causing congestion and delays.

The crash occurred between the Old Green Roundabout and Friars Walk.

Police are advising drivers to find alternative routes.

A lane closure on the A4042.