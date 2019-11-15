FUNDRAISING events are going on up and down Gwent today as part of Children in Need.

Across the UK adults and children are putting on fun events to raise money to help children all over the world - culminating in a mammoth live TV show.

And this year youngsters from Gwent will be taking part, with children from Pillgwenlly Primary School and Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni taking part in a special performance at Cardiff’s Broadcasting House.

Here are some of the events going on across Gwent today:

Caldicot

Caldicot town centre will be a hub of all things Children in Need this evening. Between 5pm and10pm there will be a load of events going on in the town. Hosted by Winds of Time, the entertainment will be hosted by DJ Sam of Get Dancing. Circus skills will be on show, there’s crazy golf, inflatable domes, glitter painting, balloon making and more for the kids and adults to do. Pudsey himself will even be along for a visit and you can get your photo taken with the bear.

Malpas

Malpas Spiritual Enlightenment Clinic will be hosting an event to raise money for the charity. Between 6.30pm and 9.45pm, you will be able to take part in a psychic supper. This event will give you the chance to have a one to one reading and a nice supper. This is a ticketed event and you will have to book ahead of turning up. Tickets are £12 and can be bought from Malpas Spiritual Enlightenment Centre.

Valleys Gymnastics

Valleys Gymnastics Academy are hosting a pyjama day to raise money for Children in Need. So, if your child is attending a class at the academy today, make sure they’re ready with their PJ’s over their leotards.

This is happening at all their venues.

They are also able to make donations and bring in cans of food for the foodbank – making it a double whammy of fundraising.

Do you have an event for Children in Need? Let us know and send us your pictures and you could be featured in the South Wales Argus.