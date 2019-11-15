TWO roads in Pontypool roads will be closed for two days for repairs following the recent bad weather.

Folly Road and Upland Drive in Trevethin will be closed from 7.30am to 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21.

The closures may be extended depending on weather conditions.

A diversion will be in place via Newman Road, Leigh Road and Greenland Road.