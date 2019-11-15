THE cause of the death of a seven-week-old baby who died at his home in Newport in August last year, could not be determined, an inquest hearing was told.

Jake Bastubba-Fullick was found unresponsive by his mother Janet Bastubba at the home she shared with partner John Fullick in the city's Bishpool area, at around 7.10am on August 6, 2018.

In a statement read at the hearing, Mr Fullick, who had slept downstairs, said he had heard Jake cry around 40 minutes earlier.

Despite Mr Fullick's efforts to resuscitate Jake, paramedics were unable to revive him.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders was told by Dr Andy Bamber, consultant in paediatric and perinatal pathology, that a post mortem examination and subsequent tests had not revealed a convincing cause for Jake's death.

Mr Bamber said there was no evidence of a problem with how Jake had been looked after. There was no evidence of infection, and tests had revealed no abnormalities.

Both his parents were smokers and he had been in the bed with his mother when she found him unresponsive - both risk factors for babies - but Ms Saunders said there was no evidence these had contributed to his death.

Jake had, she said, been "progressing well", with no history of illness or problems, and the cause of his death was unascertained.

Ms Saunders recorded an open conclusion over his death.