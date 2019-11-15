A FIRST look at Newport-born Hollywood star Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in an upcoming drama has been revealed.

Mr Sheen will play quiz show host Tarrant ITV drama Quiz, based on the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The photograph shows Frost/Nixon star Mr Sheen in character arriving to give evidence at Southwark Crown Court in the 2003 trial of former army major Charles Ingram, who won £1 million on the quiz.

Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in the drama Quiz, which will be broadcast in 2020. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/PA Wire

Chris Tarrant arriving at Southwark Crown Court in March 2003 to give evidence at the trial of Army major Charles Ingram, who was convicted of cheating in Who Wants to be a Millionaire? to win the show's top prize. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ingram, who will be played by Matthew Macfadyen, was accused of listening out for coughs from college lecturer Whittock, who was sitting in the studio audience, to signal to him which answers were correct.

Whittock will be played by Michael Jibson and Ingram's wife Diana will be played by Fleabag actress Sian Clifford.

The trio maintained their innocence in the high-profile trial, but were convicted and the Ingrams sentenced to 18-months' jail suspended for two years.

ITV's Quiz will be a three-part series directed by Stephen Frears, whose other TV credits include The Queen and A Very English Scandal.

Other names listed for the drama's cast include Aisling Bea and Helen McCrory.

The script has been written by James Graham, whose play of the same name ran on the West End.

Quiz will air in 2020.