GWENT Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious head injuries at an address in the Shaftesbury area of Newport following an assault.

At approximately 11.55pm yesterday evening, the ambulance service reported that a man was unresponsive at a property on Tewkesbury Walk.

A 22-year-old man, from the Newport area, was found with serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in or around Tewkesbury Walk, Evans Street, Shaftesbury Street and Glastonbury Close between 6.30pm on Thursday, November 14 and 12.30am this morning.

READ MORE:

Police are also requesting any motorists travelling in the area around these times, to please check any dash cam footage for suspicious activity or vehicles, that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie, for Gwent Police's CID, said: "I would like to reassure residents in the Shaftesbury area that we are making every effort to establish the circumstances that took place last night and officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries.

"If residents have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them."

If you have any information which may help officers in their enquiries, please call 101 quoting 1900421597.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.