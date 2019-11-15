A NEWPORT man has managed to reverse his type two diabetes for the first time in 10 years after losing just two stone.

Mathew James, 51, is sharing his story as part of National Diabetes Month, in the hope to inspire others with the condition to make a change.

Weighing 17 stone four pounds, Mr James signed up to Beechwood Presbyterian Church’s Slimming World group in July this year after advice from his doctor.

“I have been diabetic for over 10 years and have always had to control it with tablets,” he said. “Lots of hard work has gone into this and when I started this healthy eating plan. Never in a million years did I think I would have got to this point.

“Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically. I no longer need to take my medication and have reversed my type two diabetes for the first time in 10 years. I couldn’t be happier.

“I can’t go back to the life I had as I know what the consequences will be.

“I would say to anyone who is diabetic there is always the chance to get it reversed but you have to want to do it and never stop believing that it can happen.”

Victoria Barnes, who runs the Beechwood Presbyterian Church group said: “We know the obesity crisis is a ticking time bomb, and type two diabetes is linked to obesity.

“The changes I have seen in Mathew are incredible and what I think is so encouraging in Mathew’s journey is the fact that two stone one pound has changed his life, which is incredibly achievable.”