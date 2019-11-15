A 64-YEAR-OLD man from Undy who set himself the challenge of running 18 marathons in a year will finish his mammoth effort tomorrow.

Alun Fuller has run the equivalent of a marathon every 20 days – clocking up 472 miles - since he first laced up his running shoes in January.

He is taking on the epic challenge to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance after they saved the life of a friend of his.

“Going back to last year, a friend of mine was knocked down in Magor,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for the air ambulance, they said she would have died.”

In 2017, Mr Fuller ran 12 marathons in nine months, raising £7,000 for the Velindre Cancer Centre and was nominated for a Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award – which recognises individuals who raise a substantial amount of money for charity.

Yet he has surpassed that effort – and then some - this time around.

He began his journey in January this year, taking on the Gloucester Marathon, which was his fastest time, at 4:43:59.

His final effort will be at the notoriously difficult and rugged Brecon Beacons, where you must take a survival kit with you, and he admitted he is a “bit apprehensive”.

Mr Fuller added that he was relieved to be approaching the end of his challenge.

“Some of the last ones have been really hard," he said. “At the Eden Project (in Cornwall), there was lots of flooding.

“It was tough, there was so much mud and it’s a tough course anyway.”

Despite his age, he physically feels “really good”.

“I’m lucky I’ve been fit enough to do all this.”

His favourite marathon wasn’t one you might expect, however.

“My favourite was in Redwick," he said. "It was an unofficial one, but I did 13 laps of Redwick with my running group.

“Another high point was the Liverpool Rock and Roll Marathon.

“I managed to have a dance to the bands and DJs.”

All his races:

• Gloucester – 4:43:59

• Manchester – 5:07:19

• Llanelli - 4:53:35

• Newport – 5:01:00

• Exeter – 5:01:52

• Liverpool – 5:05:04

• Redwick – 5:07:58

• Tenby – 05:32:29

• Whalton-on-Thames Space Marathon – 05:27:41

• Salisbury Trail – 05:31:38

• Bath Two Tunnels – 05:18:27

• Richmond – 5:19:15

• Chester – 5:17: 54

• Eden Project – 5:28: 39

• Snowdonia – 5:05:19

• The Cornish Marathon – 5:11:30

• Remembrance Marathon – 5:07:39

• Brecons Trail - TBC

If you’d like to donate to his JustGiving page, click here. (https://justgiving.com/fundraising/alun-fuller2)