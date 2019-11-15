WITH Newport's Christmas lights due to be illuminated tomorrow evening, here's all you need to know about the event.

The city's lights will be switched on at 5.15pm followed by a fireworks display at 5.30pm.

Guests can enjoy an afternoon of music, entertainment, fairground rides and fireworks organised by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Friars Walk, Newport City Radio and Newport City Council.

Rugby stars Aaron Wainwright and Cory Hill will switch on Newport’s Christmas lights this year.

Newport-born forward Mr Wainwright was one of the stars of the recent Rugby World Cup, scoring a crucial try in the quarter-final against France before Wales were narrowly beaten by eventual winners South Africa in the semi-final.

The former Bassaleg School pupil has enjoyed a meteoric rise to international acclaim since making his debut for the Dragons in October 2017.

Mr Hill played for Wales at U16, U18 and U20 levels, playing in the Junior World Championships in 2011 and 2012 – captaining the side in the latter tournament.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that Aaron and Cory will be switching on Newport’s Christmas lights this year.

“Aaron is a Newport boy who thrilled the nation at the recent World Cup and Cory is a key player for the Dragons and Wales, and we are sure their appearance will bring even more crowds into the city centre for Countdown to Christmas.”

The Only Men Aloud choir and musical theatre star Sophie Evans will top the bill, with a star guest to be announced for the lights switch-on.

The main stage will be at the bottom of Charles Street with fairground rides in Commercial Street, High Street and along the riverfront.

High Street and Griffin Street will be closed to all vehicles from 5pm Friday, November 15 until midnight on Saturday, November 16.

Commercial Street (between Skinner Street and Charles Street) and Charles Street (between Talbot Lane and Commercial Street) will be closed from 6am to 9pm on Saturday, November 16.

A free Saturday park and ride service will run between the Civic Centre car parks and the city centre bus station from 9am, with the last bus departing from the city centre at 5.50pm.