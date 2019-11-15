PROFESSOR Simon Gibson was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and Chepstow-based Creo Medical Group plc were named Business of the Year at the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2019.

Businesses and organisations from across Gwent gathered at the Newport Centre in the heart of the city yesterday evening to celebrate the awards, which were hosted in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District.

This was the second year the South Wales Argus held the awards and it saw a jump in the number of entries, which were whittled down to 35 finalists by a team of judges representing all the awards sponsors.

MORE NEWS:

Gordon Merrylees, managing director, Entrepreneurship, for the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Ulster Bank, was the guest speaker and Kevin Ward, manager of lead sponsor Newport Now Business Improvement District also gave a presentation.

Creo Medical, which is based at Beaufort Park, Chepstow, and which specialises in developing technology for use in the field of surgical endoscopy, also won the Innovative Business of the Year category, sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

Professor Simon Gibson, of Wesley Clover and a director of the Celtic Manor Resort, said he was stunned to be given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He said: "I have just been fortunate to be in the right places and you are only ever as good as your team. If you think giving me a lifetime achievement award now means I'm going to retire, you are wrong as they is still so much to be done."

Prof Gibson was co-founder, president and chief executive of Ubiquity Software Corporation before joining Wesley Clover Corporation, where he is chief executive. He is also, among many other roles, founder of the Newport-based Alacrity Foundation and a director of Innovation Point.

Pure Vans Ltd, Newport, was named Family Business of the Year, which was sponsored by Baldwins.

The Contribution to the Community Awards, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, went to Newport-based Niche IFA.

Newport Transport picked up the Environmental Business of the Year award, sponsored by LocaliQ.

Newport-based Industrial Automation and Control Ltd won the Training and Development Business of the Year for the second year running. The category sponsor was the University of South Wales.

Lead sponsor Newport Now Business Improvement District had two categories exclusively for BID levy payers. The national award was won by Bistrot Pierre, while Liverton Opticians, based in Charles Street, Newport, went home with the independent award.

The Best Place to Work award, sponsored by Johnson & Phillips, was won by Melin Homes.

Bluebird Care Newport picked up the Customer Service Award, sponsored by Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre.

Rogerstone-based Mamma Lina's Italian restaurant was named Hospitality Business of the Year, which was sponsored by LocaliQ.

MORE NEWS:

Newport City Council sponsored the Digital Technology Business of the Year award, which went to Newport-based Wolfberry Cyber Ltd.

The Start Up Business of the Year was Sober Drinks Ltd. This category was sponsored by Admiral Group.

Jayde Nassa, of Nassa Travel, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, which was sponsored by Icon Creative Design.

Monmouthshire Building Society picked up the Large Business of the Year award for the second year running. The category was sponsored by RDP Law.

Small Business of the Year category winner was Bassaleg-based Icon Creative Design. The category was sponsored by Kymin Financial Planners.

A balloon raffle was held in aid of St David's Hospice Care, with prizes donated by businesses and organisations from around the area. The raffle raised almost £3,000 on the night.

For more pictures from the evening, see the South Wales Argus business section on Tuesday.