A WOMAN narrowly avoided an immediate prison sentence after subjecting her nephew's girlfriend to what a judge called a "persistent campaign" of threats.

Amanda Severn frequently complained to police during late 2018 and early this year that nephew Matthew Severn was trying to break into her house, in Pantside, Newbridge, prosecuting counsel Jeremy Jones told a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

"Police found her complaints were without foundation," he said. "There was CCTV covering the relevant back garden, and they were found to be false complaints."

But Ms Severn continued to harass her nephew by telephoning his girlfriend and asking if he was at home or not, because she believed he was out burgling her house.

His girlfriend blocked Ms Severn, but text messages continued, said Mr Jones. There could be three or four a night, and contained threats towards Mr Severn and his girlfriend.

After the latter changed her phone, Ms Severn approached her on December 5 last year at a fish bar in Newbridge where she worked, "shouting at her to come outside and fight", said Mr Jones.

Ms Severn then "tried to jump over the counter and attack her".

On March 19 this year, Ms Severn returned to the fish bar and shouted from the entrance "you better watch your back, I will be coming for you soon".

That incident prompted a complaint to the police.

Mr Jones said Ms Severn, who had mental health issues, "made the threats hoping they would all be believed by Mr Severn's girlfriend and would increase her distress".

Defence counsel Ben Waters said that since last March, Ms Severn had made no attempt to contact her nephew and his girlfriend, and would welcome an opportunity to address mental health and drug issues as part of any sentence.

Ms Severn, 46, of Clos Tir-y-Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge, had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of causing fear of violence.

Judge Richard Twomlow told her she conducted "a persistent campaign of conduct which caused fear and distress over a period of time".

"Some of the threats you made were of a serious nature and must have been concerning," he said.

"It is significant that since March there have been no more incidents. Make sure it stays that way, otherwise there will be serious problems for you."

He sentenced Ms Severn to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.

He also imposed a five-year restraining order banning Ms Severn from contacting her nephew's girlfriend.