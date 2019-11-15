A MAN pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon - a pistol capable of firing CS gas cartridges - after he was identified as attempting to sell it via an advert.

Nicholas Murphy, 46, of Glyn Road, Penallt, near Monmouth, was trying to sell the Bruni Glock pistol for £250, through a free ads platform, a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Police found 13 similar items at Murphy's home but, said prosecutor Gareth Jones, only this pistol fell foul of the law governing the possession of prohibited weapons.

He said there was a problem with free adverts "in relation to weapons resembling live weapons, and the ease with which they can be converted".

Mr Jones described Murphy's prohibited weapon as a "pistol capable of discharging CS cartridges" and said that a licence was needed to sell it.

The court was told that Murphy had bought the weapon from France and had not thought a licence was required.

He had used it in the grounds of his property to fire blanks, but had thought it was shoddily made and decided to sell it.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Murphy he had a made a mistake of "catastrophic proportions" but said it was clear he was remorseful and did not expect he would be in a courtroom again.

Murphy was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £340 costs. An order was issued for the forfeiture and destruction of the weapon.