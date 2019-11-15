GWENT got into the spirit of giving to those less fortunate as part of Children In Need 2019.

Children and partners across the borough of Torfaen received a surprise visit from TJ the Bear to mark the event.

TJ the Bear is the playful mascot for the local authorities Play Service and he has been very busy today.

TJ visited Nant Celyn Primary School, Fairhill Family Play Session, Torfaen Leisure Trust, The Family Information Service, St David’s Primary, Blenheim Road Primary, Penygarn Primary, Crownbridge Specialist School and the Wood Club Community Play Club.

Julian Davenne, The Play Service Manager, said: "It’s been lovely seeing the children’s faces today and it’s really important that we recognise the good work and outcomes of Children in Need with so many local groups benefitting from the charity."

Elsewhere, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service posted a picture on social media of some of their crew posing with a Pudsey cut-out.

The region's youngsters were also getting into the spirit of things.

Here is Mason Jones of Tredegar Park Primary School.

Mason had to come to school with crazy hair and dressed in his pyjamas for todays Children In Need fundraising.

Beckie Forrest posted this photo of her daughter Ayla all dressed up in her Pudsey jumper for the big day.

And here is Jessica Langdon's daughter Eva-May with her Children In Need bows in her hair.

Kelsey Rose, aged 4, was all ready for school in her Children In Need pyjamas too.

Ysgol Bryn Derw took to social media to congratulate the efforts of pupils pupils, parents and staff for supporting Children in Need this year.

"As a school we raised £77.94 from our cake sale and wear something yellow or spotty," they said.

Kaja Haftowski posted a picture of her nephew Harley.

"HarleyBear for today. We should have charged £1 for every smile he made," she said.

Evelyn Rose marked the occasion by celebrating children in need at her weekly ballet class. Her mother Charmaine Thomas sent us this picture.

Fundraising for Children in Need has also been in full swing at Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools today.

It was a non-uniform day across the five schools with children and staff taking part in a host of activities, including cake bakes and musical activities, to raise money for the charity.

The colour and spirt of the day has definitely caught the imagination of children at Monmouth School Girls’ Prep and Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery.

Year 10 at Monmouth School for Girls students have been selling novelty teddy ears, while bake sales have been very popular with children at Monmouth School Boys’ Prep.

What Children In Need story would be complete without a mention of Pudsey himself.

The face of the campaign was on tour in Gwent today, stopping off for a quick pasty here by the looks of things.