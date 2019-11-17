THIS week we asked you to tell us your favourite places to get your nails done in Gwent. Here are your top choices:

Top of the pile by some way was… Glitz Your Bitz, Risca

Eryl Simmonds said: “Absolutely brilliant all the staff there are lovely. Nails are always beautifully done.”

Christine Webber added: “Glitz Your Bitz in Risca is by far the best beauty salon.

“The staff are absolutely amazing. Nothing is too much trouble and all nails are done so professionally by such lovely staff.

“Once you have been to Glitz Your Bitz you will never want to go anywhere else.”

Glitz Your Bitz is located on Tredegar St, Risca.

Beauty in Hand, Ystrad Mynach

Sian Baynton said: “Stacy and Nicola are so talented and helpful with amazing ideas and designs.

“lways trying new top of the range products, I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

Suzanne Morris added: “Beauty in Hand in Ystrad Mynach are brilliant.

“Stacy and Nicola do amazing work, have a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and it’s a chance to have a really good chat.

“Lovely girls who are professional and have great customer service and care.”

Beauty in Hand is located on Penallta Rd, Ystrad Mynach.

Beauty in Wonderland, Newport

Pam Sullivan said: “The best salon there is, always welcoming and friendly.

“Feel very pampered by the lovely girls.”

Janine Hudson added: “Beauty in Wonderland is the place to go.

“Rhianne Holvey and her girls always make you welcome.

“They make your time there a relaxing and enjoyable pampering treat. They go above and beyond to make you happy.”

Beauty in Wonderland is located on Caerleon Rd, Newport.

Emmfinity, Hengoed

Sarha Davies said: “Emmfinity amazing place to go.

“Salon is very welcoming and friendly.

“Emmaline work never fails to surprise me, definitely recommend, Emm’s work is never rushed, she’s extremely talented and very much enjoys her work.”

Shelley Parry Jenkins added: “There’s not a design she cannot do.

“I also have my hair and eyebrows done here; I instantly feel happy as soon as I walk through the doors.”

Emmfinity is located on Brynavon Terrace, Hengoed.

Circle of Beauty, Tredegar

Lucy Barnsley said: “Not only is Kristii Lauren Reed super talented but such an amazing person.

“Same goes for the rest of the girls, always feel welcomed with a nice cuppa and chit chat.

“I’ve been going for years and will always keep doing for my beauty treatments.”

Susan Price added: “Ive gone there since it opened more than 15 years ago.

“The staff are great, friendly atmosphere and Kristii Lauren Reed always knows what I want.

“I consider them all friends and would definitely recommend a visit.”

Circle of Beauty is located on The Circle, Tredegar.