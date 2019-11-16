A DRUGS gang who ran a 24-hour service supplying cocaine and cannabis throughout Torfaen were toppled after they were exposed by an undercover police operation.

Jesse Jones, Dewi Thomas, Thomas Hunt and Owen Morgan were even open for business on Christmas Day, prosecutor Gareth James said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how two of the gang sold cocaine to undercover officers posing as addicts in full view of schoolchildren passing by.

The four dealers were arrested following Gwent Police’s Operation Dynamic, a crackdown on organised crime in Newport, Torfaen and Caerphilly.

All defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis between December 15, 2018 and June 19 this year.

Jesse Jones

Jones, aged 22, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for three years and four months by Judge Nicola Jones.

Thomas, aged 20, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Hunt, aged 21, of Teynes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for three years.

Morgan, aged 21, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool, was jailed for two years, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Nicola Jones told them: “Thomas and Hunt, you sold cocaine to undercover officers in Pontypool while children were passing in their school uniform.

“Jones, you were directing the others. Thomas and Hunt, you were the foot soldiers on the streets.

Dewi Thomas

“Morgan, you were putting together the deals behind the scenes and running things when Jones was having a break.”

Mr James told the court how Jones had two previous convictions for battery, assault and racially aggravated common assault.

He was also handed a consecutive jail sentence of four months after he admitted committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man outside the White Hart pub in Pontypool in 2017.

The prosecutor said Jones knocked Callum Thomas Gauntlett unconscious in an unprovoked attack, which caused the victim to lose a tooth after punching him twice in the face.

The court was told that Thomas had one unspecified previous conviction not related to drugs.

Thomas Hunt

Mr James said Hunt had six previous convictions, including theft, burglary and driving offences.

Morgan had 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, including dishonesty, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.

Tom Worden, for Jones, said in mitigation for his drugs convictions: “This was a business that he ran from his back bedroom. It was a relatively small, unsophisticated operation.”

With regard to the assault his client committed, his barrister added: “It was fuelled by alcohol. He gave up drinking after it and is deeply ashamed and embarrassed about it.”

Owen Williams, representing machine operator Thomas, said his best mitigation was his immediate guilty plea.

Stephen Thomas, for Hunt, also put forward that his client had accepted his role within the gang and added: “He was a significant user of cocaine at the time.”

Julia Cox, for Morgan, said: “The defendant started taking drugs at the age of 12.”

She added: “Since he was remanded in custody on June 20, he has engaged in education and abstained from drugs.”

The defendants are set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in March.

Jones, Thomas and Hunt must pay a victim surcharge of £170 and Morgan £140.