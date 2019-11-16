The eagerly anticipated Star Wars and Frozen films are expected to help drive the UK's £1 billion Christmas toy market this year, experts predict.

DVD releases of Toy Story 4 and Avengers Endgame are also predicted to influence sales, alongside perennial favourites Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, the Toy Retailers Association said.

MORE NEWS:

A Frozen 2 into the Unknown Elsa Doll by Jakks Pacific. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The annual top 12 Dream Toys list includes the Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Elsa Doll (£39.99) and the Toy Story 4 True Talkers (£17.99) figures.

The list, compiled by leading retailers and toy experts, is notable for the number of licensed products, from the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus and the Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak to the Star Wars Yoda from Lego and the Frozen 2 Magic Ice Walker.

A Toy Story 4 True Talkers Forky toy by Mattel. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The trend for "surprise" and "reveal" toys remains strong, with LOL Surprise! still the most popular collectable for a second year in a row.

The most expensive toy in the top 12 is the £99.99 LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper.

Barbie Dreamplane Playset by Mattel. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Frederique Tutt, global analyst for The NPD Group's toy division, said: "Christmas is worth £1 billion to the UK toy industry - that's 30 per cent of annual revenue being generated in the last few weeks of the year.

"With Star Wars Episode 9 and Frozen 2 at the cinema and the DVD release of Toy Story 4 and Avengers Endgame, we expect more than £1 out of £10 to be spent on film-related toys. These mega-movies will give a real boost to toy sales before the end of 2019."

Harry Potter Knight bus toy by LEGO. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He added: "In 2019 so far, we've seen licences drive toy sales, particularly Fortnite and movies, and to date they account for 23 per cent of the market overall.

"We're expecting more of this to the end of the year, with some massive franchises due for release, including Star Wars and Frozen."

L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper by MGA Entertainment. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

MORE NEWS:

The top 12 list, in alphabetical order, is:

Barbie Dreamplane Playset £79.99

Blume Dolls £9.99

Frozen 2 Into the Unknown Elsa Doll £39.99

Blume Dolls by Skyrocket. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Harry Potter Knight Bus £34.99

LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper £99.99

Nerf Elite Fortnite SP-L £19.99

An Owleez by Spin Master Toys. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Owleez £49.99

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Mighty Jet Command Centre £59.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Stage Playset £39.99

Nerf Elite Fortnite SP-L Hasbro toy. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Rizmo £59.99

Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe £44.99

Toy Story 4 True Talkers £17.99

Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe by Flair Leisure Products. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire