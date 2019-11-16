REGISTRATION to vote in the December 12 General Election closes on Tuesday, November 26.

To vote, residents must be included on the electoral roll.

Residents who have received receive a polling card for this election through the post are already registered and eligible to vote.

Residents not registered should apply online at www.gov.uk/registertovote or contact their relevant council's electoral registration office.

Registrations must be received by midnight on Tuesday, November 26.

For residents who are away on the election day, postal votes are available.

Applications, amendments, or cancellations of postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, November 26. Ballots will be sent out the following week.

A proxy application form is also available, which enables someone else to vote on an individual’s behalf.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election, on the grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons, must reach the relevant electoral registration officer by 5pm on Thursday, December 12.

The physical incapacity must have occurred after 5pm on December 4.

To apply on the grounds of work/service, the person must have become aware that they could not go to the polling station in person after 5pm on December 4.