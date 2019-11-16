A LANDSLIP has closed the main B4251 Newport Road in Ynysddu.
The road is closed both ways from Mount Pleasant in Ynysddu, to the Gelligroes Roundabout on the A472, at Pontllanfraith.
Diversion routes are in place.
