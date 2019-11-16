NEWPORT County AFC striker Padraig Amond has signed a contract extension too keep him at Rodney Parade until June 2022.

Amond has scored 44 goals in 129 appearances for the Exiles since arriving for an undisclosed fee from Hartlepool United in August 2017.

The 31-year-old Irishman signed a new deal in January this year that ran until the end of this season and has now committed himself to the club until the age of 34.

After putting pen to paper, Amond said: "I am delighted to have signed a new contract. I’m extremely happy and settled at the club and have loved my time here so far.

"We have a great set of players, a brilliant manager and brilliant backroom staff to so it’s a very enjoyable environment to be working in."

After the news was confirmed, manager Michael Flynn said: "I am delighted that Podge has extended his contract with the club.

“He was one of the first signings I made as manager and has been an integral part of the club's positive progression over the past few seasons.

"I have no doubt that he will continue his brilliant goalscoring form for us in both league and cup.

“He's got seven goals to his name in all competitions already and long may he continue scoring them."

Meanwhile, former County defender Ismail Yakubu is back in Wales after joining Merthyr Town on loan.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who helped the Exiles win promotion to League Two in 2013, joins the Martyrs until January.

Speaking on the signing, manager Gavin Williams said: "To have a defender of his experience to join Merthyr is a massive boost, especially with all the injuries that are affecting our numbers in defence".