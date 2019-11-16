ONE of the most popular and successful stage musicals of all time, The Phantom of the Opera, is to hit Cardiff next year.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh production will be at Cardiff's Millennium Centre from December 9, 2020, until January 16, 2021.

Now in its 34th year in the West End, The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine - the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

The musical is one of the most successful in entertainment history, playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

It is also the only show in history to have celebrated 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic.

On January 1, 2018, it celebrated its 13,000th performance and later that month, on January 24, the Broadway production celebrated an amazing 30 years on Broadway.

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux.

Tickets are on sale on Monday, November 25.