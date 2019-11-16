After being open a little under two weeks in Newport’s city centre and taking social media by storm, this beauty store is proving it has ambition. BROOKE BOUCHER went to Bubble Bath and Bodyworks to find out more.

ORIGINALLY planning to open a coffee shop, owner Teg Crathern decided that something else was missing from Newport’s city centre and wanted to create a beauty revolution.

“I could see there was a gap in the market in Newport,” she said.

After moving from Swansea to Newport 16 months ago, Miss Crathern bought the property on Commercial Street (opposite Primark) straight away.

Teg Crathern (L) and Bridget Lewis at the Bubble Bath and Bodyworks shop in Newport.

She began transforming it into her beauty store around eight months ago.

As you walk into the store to are met with the most colourful display and it is hard to know where to look first.

The shelves are full of different shaped bath bombs, soaps, candles, hair products, skincare, the lot.

Seeing as nearly all the products are handmade in the UK, it is hard to believe the prices.

“I want to make beauty affordable to everyone,” she added.

The store has become one of the first in the UK to stock the American makeup brand ‘CopyCat’, which take the ideas from high-end products and create a much cheaper version.

“These are products you can’t get anywhere else,” she said.

Being conscious of the environment is high on the agenda for this store, with no plastic bags available in the shop, and the majority of the packaging is either plastic-free or recyclable.

Shoppers have the option to choose plastic packaging or not.

The shop is also going to start soon offering refills for people who come back with their empty bottles.

All products in the shop are cruelty free, all are vegetarian and around 95 per cent of the products are vegan.

There is also a sink in the shop where customers can try out some of the soaps before buying, as well as a help yourself watercooler.

Having only been open a matter of days, the store has already bagged itself some loyal customers.

“People are telling me that they are coming into the city centre to see us,” she added.

“The high street needed something to bring people in and hopefully will increase footfall”.

One of their most popular products now is the ‘Pick and Mix’ stand, where customers can choose a mixture of mini bath bombs and soaps and cost is determined by the weight of the box.

Miss Crathern calls the opening of the shop ‘”phase one”, and phase two will hopefully commence soon where the shop will expand and another room will be built that will cater to bath bomb parties for children, as well as teaching people how to make their own.

She then has plans to build a second floor into a beauty room, where makeup parties and tutorials will be held.

The shop is also offering Christmas gift sets, where the product is hand wrapped in store giving it that “unique, and personal touch”.

To find out more head to their Facebook page at @bubblenewport