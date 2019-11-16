GWENT Cats Protection are looking for a home together for adorable twosome, gorgeous brothers: Robby with the black nose and Rupert with the white nose.

They are about four-and-a-half months old and very close siblings, so they need to be homed together.

Lovely, friendly and affectionate boys, they can be homed with other cats, children and cat friendly dogs and would make a fantastic addition to a home.

If you think you could offer these little boys a loving home together, please contact Gwent Cats Protection.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwentbranch