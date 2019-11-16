MEN and women who lost their lives in vital service for the Merchant Navy during two World Wars, were remembered in Newport this morning.

The annual service of remembrance organised by the City of Newport branch of the Merchant Navy Association (MNA), took place at the Merchant Seamen's Memorial at the city's Mariner's Green.

Merchant Navy veterans and young people from Newport Sea Cadets marched together behind a parade of 14 colourful standards of the city's and other MNA branches, and other organisations, which began at the Royal British Legion in Queen Street.

Today's parade heads toward Mariner's Green

The Merchant Navy has played a key role in helping keep supplies moving during wartime in the midst of danger from enemy ships and u-boats.

The Reverend Mark Lawson-Jones, South Wales Port Chaplain for the Mission to Seafarers, said it is important to "spare a special thought" for the thousands who never made it back ashore.

The standards were lowered as the Last Post was sounded, followed by a two-minute silence, and wreath-laying.

Alan Speight, chairman of the city's MNA's branch, was pleased with the turnout, which included representation from England and Wales and said that with the passing of time, it becomes ever more important to honour the wartime sacrifices of the Merchant Navy.

"We've lost a couple of good friends during the last year, and we're not getting any younger," said Mr Speight.

"i'm glad that we have this memorial, and that people continue to take part in the march and service every year."