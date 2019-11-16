TWO classics, It’s a Wonderful Life and The Ugly Duckling will be taking over The Blackwood Miners’ Institute later this month.
Lighthouse Theatre brings It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play to Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Thursday, November 28.
Inspired by the classic American film, It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is performed as a 1940s live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience.
With the help of an ensemble of six actors and a live sound effect artist, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
It’s A Wonderful Life: a live radio play is at Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Thursday, November 28 ,at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £12.75, £10.75 for concessions (includes booking fee).
Blackwood Miners’ Institute will also present The Ugly Duckling on Wednesday, November 27, for a warm and fluffy tale of friendship and belonging.
Join the brave Ugly Duckling as he waddles his way through the changing seasons on an exciting journey to a place he can call home; meeting a whole host of charming farmyard friends on the way.
Full of enchanting music and playful characters The Ugly Duckling is the perfect heart-warming treat.
The Ugly Duckling is at Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Wednesday, November 27 at 11am (Welsh) and 1.30pm (English).
Tickets cost £5.75 (includes booking fee) and are available from the venue’s box office on 01495 227206 or via the website at blackwoodminersinstitute.com