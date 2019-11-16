TWO businesses in Chepstow have been recognised for their work to support Fairtrade, an international organisation which promotes greater equality for farmers and food producers in developing countries.

Town mayor Cllr Tom Kirton and Tanya White, chairwoman of the Chepstow Fairtrade Forum, presented awards to Bright and Beauty and the Panevino restaurant.

At Bright and Beauty, business owner Gemma Piccirilli said: “We decided to go Fairtrade with our refreshments after seeing a Facebook post advising that Chepstow was a Fairtrade town and was always looking for new businesses to join.

“As individuals we both try and use Fairtrade products at home where possible, so we were more than happy to make the change here at the salon.

“We use products where possible, produced and distributed within the UK and [skincare company] Elemis particularly prides itself on being a British brand, using natural ingredients and plant stem cells where they can.”

At Panevino Restaurant, Cllr Kirton and Ms White made a presentation to owners Inga and Dmitrij Bliumin.

“Panevino is our family business, which makes running it a lifestyle rather than work,” Mrs Bliumin said. “We have a big passion for food and providing excellent food quality and customer service is our everyday aim.

“As a busy Italian restaurant we try to serve the best products which Fairtrade provide us with when serving teas and coffee to our customers.

“We are thankful and are very proud to be able to help Fairtrade organisations by serving their products at our restaurant.”

Following the presentations, Ms White called on more residents and businesses to consider supporting fairer business practices around the world.

“Fairtrade is all about better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the UK and in the developing world,” she said. “We can all make a small difference that joins together with others to make a bigger difference. Perhaps see what you can do.”