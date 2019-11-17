STEP into the realms of Middle Earth and Westeros with a special concert at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

The orchestral concert on Saturday, April 18, will feature music from Game of Thrones, as well as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series.

The show, presented by Senbla by arrangement with Silva Screen Live, will be a celebration of the music from the most memorable moments from across the the fantasy kingdoms, which Sci-Fi Bulletin called in 2017 “a three-in-one précis of some great music”.

The stunning musical accompaniments will be performed live by a huge orchestra, creating an immersive live concert experience that is every but as thrilling as the twists and turns in the world’s respective histories.

Game of Thrones is a TV show like no other – the hit HBO series has captured the hearts and minds of millions the world over, and its recent finale was perhaps the most talked about in television history.

Composer Ramin Djawadi began creating the music for the show in 2011, with most of the eerie, magnificent score back then being penned for a small string ensemble.

The success of Game of Thrones is almost unfathomable. The small screen adaption of George R.R Martin’s series of fantasy novels has drawn in record numbers of viewers all across the world, being awarded thirty-eighty Emmy Awards so far.

One of the most successful film series of all time, The Lord of The Rings, as well as its prequel series The Hobbit, will also have their most memorable pieces performed live in the concert.

Now audiences in Cardiff can experience a concert celebrating one of the most vital and standout aspects of the fantasy genre in an all-encompassing live concert experience.

For tickets click here.