A SON ran over his own mother when he reversed into her after he smashed the windscreen of a police car with a rock.

Gary Cargill was high on drink or drugs when he tried to take a car from his mum and her partner’s home in Pontllanfraith.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 36-year-old defendant had not meant to run over his mother who was knocked to the ground as Cargill reversed the vehicle. It was only through “sheer good luck” she did not suffer serious injury.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, said: Cargill, who was in an “absolute mess”, had earlier fallen down the stairs after turning up at his mother’s home.

The defendant, of Shannon Close, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage on Saturday, June 22.

The court heard that Cargill had 25 previous convictions for 38 offences, including robbery, wounding with intent, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said his client had struggled with addiction to class A drugs.

His barrister added: “The defendant assaulted his mother and he deeply regrets his actions. He has written a letter of apology to his family.”

Mr Williams said Cargill became a father earlier this month and was someone who is “industrious” when he steers clear of drink and drugs.

Judge Nicola Jones told the defendant: “You didn’t intend to hit your mother. You could have done much more serious damage. It was only through sheer good luck that you didn’t.

“You were in an absolute mess, intoxicated by either drink or drugs. This is about as low as you can get, isn’t it?”

The judge jailed him for 17 weeks and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.