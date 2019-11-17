A FORMER pub in Cwmbran could be knocked down to make way for a supported housing scheme aimed at helping people to stay in their own homes and offering an alternative to hospital care.

Plans have been lodged for 19 supported living homes on the site of the former Ruby’s Bar and Grill – formerly The Kingfisher pub – in Leadon Court, Thornhill.

The scheme, which will be managed by Torfaen council’s social care team with Bron Afon housing association, proposes a four-storey building with supported living accommodation, community and recreational rooms.

Out of the 19 homes, there would be 11 one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom, four one-bedroom assisted flats and one home for staff who will be on site 24/7.

Torfaen council disposed of the freehold of the building in the summer after the leaseholder advised the bar and grill was not “economically viable”, and instead proposed the new use.

The scheme is primarily intended to provide short-stay accommodation for older people as an alternative to hospital admittance, or for those on discharge from hospital prior to returning home.

Support will also be given to young adults with learning disabilities to transition into living independently.

Respite for older people with learning disabilities and dementia will also be offered.

The scheme, put forward by P&P Builders, will support people to remain living within their own home by “ensuring their lifestyle skills are retained or assisted to develop alternative mechanisms.”

A council report says: “The development is a new and innovative way of delivering social care services to residents of Torfaen.

“Supported housing schemes focus on re-abling and maintaining skills and providing a person-centred approach with individual care plans.

“Care and support staff are on site 24/7 to ensure maximum support is provided to aid individuals transition into independence.”

Thirteen of the homes would provide short stay accommodation, and six would be long term.

The scheme also proposes “intergeneration activities to allow communities to come together to support one another throughout their lifetime.”

A report says it will help prevent hospital admissions, extended stays in hospital and loneliness.

A parking court, owned by Bron Afon, is located opposite the site to provide 17 off-road spaces.

A planning application says the scheme “fits well” into the existing area and will provide a “very high standard of accommodation.”