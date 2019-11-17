MORE than 500 high school pupils from Torfaen headed to Rougemont School to hear a talk by one of the few remaining survivors of the Holocaust.

Pupils from Croesyceiliog, St Albans, West Mon, Cwmbran High, Abersychan and Rougemont Schools joined together at the event organised by Torfaen SACRE (Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education) in liaison with Mrs Laura DeCruz, Head of Religious Studies at Rougemont School which saw more than 500 local school pupils hear Steven Frank as he shared his sobering story of being a child survivor of the Holocaust.

Mr Frank was just five years old when the Germans invaded Holland.

He told of his experiences as he journeyed to the transit camp of Westerbork to finally being incarcerated in Theresienstadt, a concentration camp in what was then Czechoslovakia.

He speaks out for the children that didn’t survive the Holocaust so that they will be remembered and so that the actions of those who did speak out against the Nazis, like his father, will not be forgotten.

Mr Frank speaks to groups all over the UK and works closely with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

Torfaen SACRE said that they are pleased that secondary school pupils within the local authority have had the opportunity to listen to Mr Frank's story first-hand.

Talks like this are becoming increasingly important as is reflected in the choice of theme for Holocaust Memorial Day in January 2020 which is ‘Stand Together’.

Details of this theme can be found at hmd.org.uk/what-is-holocaust-memorial-day/this-years-theme