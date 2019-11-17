GET up close and personal with nature and pop along to the Binocular and Telescope open weekend at RSPB Newport Wetlands visitor centre on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1.

The event runs from 10am till 4pm, with a variety of binoculars and telescopes on display for visitors to try out, as well as friendly, impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

RSPB reserve shops stock a wide range of equipment suitable for different skill levels. The range includes RSPB and Viking binoculars and telescopes as well as other premium brands such as Swarovski and Leica.

Money raised through purchases at these events help the RSPB reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature.

Mike, optics volunteer at the Newport Wetlands said: “Here at Newport Wetlands we’re privileged to showcase some amazing natural wonders, the starling mumurations are a must-see in November, come along just before sunset and watch the starlings put on a dusk spectacle.

“If you haven’t been before, they’re fun, friendly and interactive events designed to help you select the very best kit for your needs – whether you’re new to wildlife watching or an experienced birder”.

For more information visit rspb.org.uk/newportwetlands