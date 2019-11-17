WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.
The group now has more than 3,200 members.
We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.
(Brian Bartram sent in this picture looking out over the River Severn.)
(Griff Rees passed through Llanfoist walking along the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.)
(Sue Wheels went out on a misty walk at Blaen Bran with her dog.)
(The view from the top of Ridgeway taken by Tom Whittaker.)
(Gavin Evans paid a visit to Tintern Abbey.)
(The war memorial in Christchurch, taken by Roger Fuller.)
You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup .