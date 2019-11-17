OUR Dog of the Week is Murphy, a very gentle and mild-mannered shaggy-haired lurcher.

Murphy arrived at Newport City Dogs Home as a stray just over a week ago.

He isn't microchipped, so the staff at the centre can't be 100 per cent sure about his age, but he's estimated to be not much more than a year old.

MORE NEWS:

Murphy is still a little bewildered at his recent change of circumstances and he is rather shy around strangers.

The staff and volunteers at the centre are just beginning to see glimpses of Murphy's inner puppy though, especially when he has the chance to stretch his super-long legs and kick up his heels in the centre's two acre secure field.

Murphy has met a few of his fellow residents, and although he finds some of the more excitable dogs a bit too much to cope with, he enjoys a gentle stroll with his gentle, well-mannered four -legged friends.

Murphy would love a quiet and calm household with a loving family who will help him grow in confidence.

If you'd like to meet Murphy please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in.

No appointment needed.